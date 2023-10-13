Lawmakers echo Israeli rhetoric ahead of Gaza ground offensive

Members of Congress take part in a vigil for Israel on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)Rep. Randy Weber (R-Tex.) was eager to show a reporter his tie. It wasn’t just that it was an Israeli flag tie, a symbol of his unwavering support. He wanted her to see the back of the tie too, where a frayed tag served to indicate its age.

The groundswell of support — coming after a decade of quietly simmering policy tensions with Israel — has been reminiscent of the rhetoric in the post-9/11 era, when it was deemed taboo to deviate from grief and rage to express concern for the lives and rights of those who might be caught in the crossfire as the United States struck back.

“I would like this administration to get out of Israel’s way and to let Israel do what it needs to do best,” said Rep. Max L. Miller (R-Ohio) on Wednesday, saying he was “advocating for ... no rules of engagement."“Level the place,” Graham said on Fox, declaring the war between Israel and Hamas as a “religious one. headtopics.com

siege declared by Israel earlier in the week to cut off Gaza’s access to food, water, fuel and electricity could violate international law. Amid the fervor on Capitol Hill, there has been little unprompted mention of Palestinian deaths. Civilian casualities are unavoidable in a territory as densely packed as Gaza, many say; a problem rendered more complex by Hamas’s hostages and Israel’s full closure of the enclave’s borders, preventing Palestinian civilians from fleeing.

Miller, who spoke to reporters this week alongside Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Tex.), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, cited unsubstantiated“I saw a video of toddlers in cages — like animals. ... headtopics.com

President Biden this week stopped short of publicly urging restraint from Israel, but he alluded to his call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he urged him to abide by international law.“Terrorists purposely target civilians, kill them,” Biden said. “We uphold the laws of war. It matters. There’s a difference.

