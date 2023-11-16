Lawmakers Choose Retirement Over Advancing in Power

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) just had, arguably, the most productive two years of his 14 terms in the House. Rep. Michael C. Burgess (Tex.) is now the second-most-senior Republican on the powerful Energy and Commerce Committee. Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) just got appointed vice chair of an investigative subcommittee.Yet all three lawmakers decided in the last couple of weeks that they would rather retire than keep advancing up the ladders of power.

Voting with their feet, they are declaring that the glamour of serving under the Capitol dome is much more hype than actual reality.Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), asked about those silly incidents of near fights, got much more serious. “Silliness? Hmm, unconstitutional impeachments and censures that don’t make any sense,” Buck told reporters, citing actions that he opposed from his far-right colleague





🏆 15. washingtonpost » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ask Dr. E: Does God choose us, or do we choose God?Our daughter attends a Christian school where the issue of election vs. man's free will was recently brought up. We always try to go to Scripture on such things, but we have a lot of questions regarding this topic.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »

2 GOP lawmakers announce surprise retirement: Ken Buck blames election denialismRep. Ken Buck on Wednesday announced he won't be seeking reelection and blamed the election denialism that has been embraced by some fellow conservatives in the House.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »

How to choose the right Medicare plan for youNow is a critical time for Washington residents to understand how to pick a Medicare plan that fits their needs.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »

Travel: When booking a cruise, here’s how to choose less scary destinationsHere’s how to sail to the sights while avoiding the frights.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »

When booking a cruise, here’s how to choose less scary destinationsHere’s how to sail to the sights while avoiding the frights.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »

Four We Adore of Texas Booze That We ChooseRecommended tipples from Garrison Brothers, Milam & Greene, Still Austin, and Desert Door Sotol

Source: AustinChronicle - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »