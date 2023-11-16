Lawmakers Choose Retirement Over Advancing in Power

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) just had, arguably, the most productive two years of his 14 terms in the House. Rep. Michael C. Burgess (Tex.) is now the second-most-senior Republican on the powerful Energy and Commerce Committee. Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) just got appointed vice chair of an investigative subcommittee.Yet all three lawmakers decided in the last couple of weeks that they would rather retire than keep advancing up the ladders of power.
Voting with their feet, they are declaring that the glamour of serving under the Capitol dome is much more hype than actual reality.Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), asked about those silly incidents of near fights, got much more serious. “Silliness? Hmm, unconstitutional impeachments and censures that don’t make any sense,” Buck told reporters, citing actions that he opposed from his far-right colleague
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: WashTimes - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »
Source: ABC7 - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »
Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »
Source: ladailynews - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »
Source: mercnews - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »
Source: AustinChronicle - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »