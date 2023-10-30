Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 25 Release Date Rumors: When Is It Coming Out?

is a police-procedural crime drama series and a part of NBC’s Law & Order Universe. The show revolves around the members of the elite Special Victims Unit (SVU for short) of the New York City Police Department’s 16th precinct in Manhattan and their investigations and prosecutions of sexually-based offenses.
The series premiered on September 20, 1999, and has since become the only live-action primetime series that debuted in the ’90s and is on television. Season 24 aired on NBC between September 22, 2022, and May 18, 2023. If you are wondering when season 25 will come out, then we have got you covered.
Here's all the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 25 release date information we know so far, and all the details on when it is coming out.Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 25's release date is expected to arrive sometime between January and March 2024.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit was greenlit at NBC for the 25th season in April 2023. Series creator Dick Wolf said in a statement, “I’m pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC. All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers, and writers. I’d also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons.
Since its premiere, a new season of Special Victims Unit has come out every year. That will not happen in 2023 because of the Hollywood strikes, and even though WGA has ended its strike, that is not the case with SAG-AFTRA. Optimistically, if the actors' strike ends within the next few weeks, and if the scripts are ready, production can begin in late 2023, and season 25 can come out sometime between January and March 2024.