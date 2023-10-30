Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 25 Release Date Rumors: When Is It Coming Out?

is a police-procedural crime drama series and a part of NBC’s Law & Order Universe. The show revolves around the members of the elite Special Victims Unit (SVU for short) of the New York City Police Department’s 16th precinct in Manhattan and their investigations and prosecutions of sexually-based offenses.

The series premiered on September 20, 1999, and has since become the only live-action primetime series that debuted in the ’90s and is on television. Season 24 aired on NBC between September 22, 2022, and May 18, 2023. If you are wondering when season 25 will come out, then we have got you covered.

Here’s all the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 25 release date information we know so far, and all the details on when it is coming out.Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 25’s release date is expected to arrive sometime between January and March 2024. headtopics.com

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit was greenlit at NBC for the 25th season in April 2023. Series creator Dick Wolf said in a statement, “I’m pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC. All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers, and writers. I’d also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons.

Since its premiere, a new season of Special Victims Unit has come out every year. That will not happen in 2023 because of the Hollywood strikes, and even though WGA has ended its strike, that is not the case with SAG-AFTRA. Optimistically, if the actors’ strike ends within the next few weeks, and if the scripts are ready, production can begin in late 2023, and season 25 can come out sometime between January and March 2024. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: comingsoonnet »

Why 1 Forgotten Law & Order Spinoff Never HappenedLaw & Order: For the Defense was all set to join the juggernaut franchise, but was unexpectedly pulled before it hit the air. What happened? Read more ⮕

Texas Attorney General files restraining order against federal agents for removing border razor wireTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a restraining order against federal agents who are destroying state-owned razor wires at the Texas-Mexico border.The Read more ⮕

Judge reinstates gag order against TrumpBut a computer outage obscures details of the ruling in a federal election-subversion prosecution of the ex-president. Read more ⮕

Deranged Maine shooter Robert Card was denied silencer at gun shop months before massacreMaine communities hold vigil for shooting victims Read more ⮕

6 teenagers shot during party in LouisianaOne of the victims was transported to a hospital out of town. Read more ⮕

Uvalde community honors Robb Elementary School shooting victims with heartfelt OfrendaSAN ANTONIO - Ofrenda held during onoring the 21 victims in Uvalde during Dia De Los Muertos Read more ⮕