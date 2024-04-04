Law Enforcers Raise Awareness on Distracted Driving

Law enforcers nationwide designate April as the month to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving. The alert comes with good reason: already in 2024, distracted driving has killed at least 22 people on Washington roads.In King County, this year’s awareness campaign is far more personal. The King County Target Zero Traffic Safety Coalition is using new technology to see inside vehicles as drivers are traveling.

"What we wanted to do is bring a new approach to our county to understand, really, what’s happening with our drivers on our roadways," said Sara Wood with Washington Traffic Safety Commission and manager of Target Zero in King County.More than 900 people were seriously hurt or killed by distracted driving in King County in 2023."It’s happening on our roadways and those are people, those are lives," said Wood. "Really, when it comes to distracted driving, it is a 100% preventable situation. It’s a behavior that can be changed immediatel

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox13seattle / 🏆 328. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Daphne High School does its part to raise awareness for World Down Syndrome Awareness DayIf you were out and about today, you may have noticed a lot of people wearing colorful socks.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »

Raising awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness MonthEmily Tencer is thrilled to join the FOX 13 News team as a reporter and multimedia journalist!

Source: fox13 - 🏆 550. / 51 Read more »

Child Advocacy Center raising awareness for child abuse awareness month with blue pinwheelsThe pinwheels represent the child abuse victims who came to the CAC to receive a wide range of services last year.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »

Couple shares story of blood cancer to raise awareness for Myeloma Action MonthOne in every five patients diagnosed with multiple myeloma in the U.S. is Black and that's why the Greens are sharing their story,

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Animal advocates march the streets of downtown to raise awareness and call for changeThe activists say they hope to bring awareness to the amount of healthy animals being euthanized by Animal Care Services, just for shelter space.

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »

Stop the Killing March aims to raise awareness for thousands of healthy animals euthanized every yearSan Antonio Rescue Coalition hosting the 'Stop the Killing March'

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »