Law Enforcers Raise Awareness on Distracted Driving

Law enforcers nationwide designate April as the month to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving. The alert comes with good reason: already in 2024, distracted driving has killed at least 22 people on Washington roads.In King County, this year’s awareness campaign is far more personal. The King County Target Zero Traffic Safety Coalition is using new technology to see inside vehicles as drivers are traveling.
"What we wanted to do is bring a new approach to our county to understand, really, what’s happening with our drivers on our roadways," said Sara Wood with Washington Traffic Safety Commission and manager of Target Zero in King County.More than 900 people were seriously hurt or killed by distracted driving in King County in 2023."It’s happening on our roadways and those are people, those are lives," said Wood. "Really, when it comes to distracted driving, it is a 100% preventable situation. It’s a behavior that can be changed immediatel
