Law Enforcement Officials Concerned about Potential Radical Responses to ISIS Calls for Attacks

Law enforcement officials in the U.S. are concerned about potential radical responses to ISIS calls for attacks following the recent terrorist attack in Moscow . The U.S. intelligence bulletin warns that ISIS operatives and 'lone wolves' may carry out attacks on public venues , even if they are not members of the terrorist group. The attack in Moscow 's Crocus City Hall on March 22 resulted in the death of 144 people, including three children, and injured 550 others.

Nine suspects from Tajikistan were arrested in connection with the attack

Law Enforcement Radicals ISIS Terrorist Attack Moscow Public Venues Casualties Arrests

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



6abc / 🏆 250. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Law enforcement officials in Texas wonder how they will enforce migrant arrest lawThe nine hours that Texas was allowed to arrest and deport migrants who illegally enter the U.S. provided a glimpse at what sort of obstacles law enforcement agencies in the state face

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Law enforcement officials in Texas wonder how they will enforce migrant arrest lawThe nine hours that Texas was allowed to arrest and deport migrants who illegally enter the U.S. provided a glimpse at what sort of obstacles law enforcement agencies in the state face. It revealed that many sheriffs were unprepared, unable or uninterested in enforcing the law. There was no indication any law enforcement agency in Texas tried.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Law enforcement officials in Texas wonder how they will enforce migrant arrest lawThe nine hours that Texas was allowed to arrest and deport migrants who illegally enter the U.S. provided a glimpse at what sort of obstacles law enforcement agencies in the state face.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Law enforcement officials in Texas wonder how they will enforce migrant arrest lawThe nine hours that Texas was allowed to arrest and deport migrants who illegally enter the U.S. provided a glimpse at what sort of obstacles law enforcement agencies in the state face.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Law enforcement officials in Texas wonder how they will enforce migrant arrest lawThe nine hours that Texas was allowed to arrest and deport migrants who illegally enter the U.S. provided a glimpse at what sort of obstacles law enforcement agencies in the state face.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Illinois Agency Refuses to Enforce Law on Special Concealed Carry Permits for Retired Law EnforcementThe Illinois state agency tasked with issuing special concealed carry permits to retired law enforcement has refused to enforce the law, arguing it conflicts with federal guidelines. A Cook County circuit court judge is expected to make a decision on the matter this Thursday.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »