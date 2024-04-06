Lauren Boebert Wins Support for Colorado's 4th Congressional District

Lauren Boebert won a major victory on Friday when she secured the most support out of those vying to be the Republican candidate for the House seat representing Colorado 's 4th Congressional District in November at an assembly meeting.

Boebert currently serves in the House as representative for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, but in December she announced she instead wanted to stand for the state's more reliably conservative 4th District later this year.

