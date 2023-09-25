LAURA INGRAHAM: We're witnessing an invasion by invitation

FOX News' Laura Ingraham says President Biden's open border policy is doing irreparable harm on 'The Ingraham Angle.' MIGRANT NUMBERS SURGED IN AUGUST AS SOUTHERN BORDER CRISIS RAGES, SETTING NEW RECORD So to get a sense of what this really means, a perspective here.

Remember the Martha's Vineyard bleeding hearts couldn't even deal with 50 illegals who were sent there. That was too much. You know, fast-tracked them over to Boston. And Democrats' idea ofis to just make it worse. Kathy Hochul in New York is calling in the National Guard, but only to help deal with what she calls"case management," i.e., getting them their work permits as soon as possible. In practice, by the way, the work permits, the temporary protected status, that amounts to permanent amnesty. We talked about that last week with Stephen Miller, and it's all being done without a single vote cast. All done by executive fiat. How diabolical these people are. The White House sabotages the border so they can then come in and force amnesty on millions to address the crisis that they created. Again, all foisted upon the American public without their approval. Nobody wants this.

Read more:

FoxNews »

FACT CHECK: ‘Special interest alien’ designation is based largely on a person's country of origin, experts sayIllegal immigration is a frequent focus on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show 'The Ingraham Angle,' and one of the show’s contributors recently off...

Canadian Lawmaker Apologizes After Leading Ovation for Ukrainian Nazi VeteranSee multiple perspectives from BBC News, Politico, and Fox News (Online News) at AllSides.com.

ProPublica Report Questions Clarence Thomas’ Impartiality In Upcoming Supreme Court CaseSee multiple perspectives from ProPublica, Newsweek, and Fox News (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Dana Perino of Fox News Is About to Face Her Biggest Test as a JournalistThe former press secretary in the Bush White House will moderate the next Republican debate. She’s managed to rise at Fox without being a Trump supplicant.

Rupert Murdoch steps aside but future of Fox News remains unsettledWith Rupert Murdoch stepping aside to the position of 'chairman emeritus,' and handing the reins to his son, Lachlan, the line of succession would appear smooth and clear cut. But Lachlan is not his father and Rupert's new position does not take him very far out of the picture, keeping the future of Fox Corp. and the holdings of News Corp. murky. Ben Smith, editor-in-chief of Semafor, and Brian Stelter, Vanity Fair special correspondent, join to discuss.

FOX News host Laura Ingraham discusses the consequences of the Biden administration’s border policies on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’is an"assault" on the country's rule of law on"The Ingraham Angle."Now, the gravity of this assault on our sovereignty and our rule of law, it's kind of hard to overstate. And"The Angle" is using the term assault, by the way, for accuracy, not for hyperbole. Because remember, what we seeright now is not the result of a failed Biden policy. This is their policy. It's an invasion by invitation. Now, in the past 24 hours or so alone, there were approximately 11,000 migrants tracked at the southwest border. So"Sleepy Joe" keeps breaking records. Wow. But not the kind any of us want. Poor folks in Eagle Pass, Texas. They're reeling there – 4000 from Friday through Sunday alone. Yeah, 4000 migrants.

MIGRANT NUMBERS SURGED IN AUGUST AS SOUTHERN BORDER CRISIS RAGES, SETTING NEW RECORD

So to get a sense of what this really means, a perspective here. Remember the Martha's Vineyard bleeding hearts couldn't even deal with 50 illegals who were sent there. That was too much. You know, fast-tracked them over to Boston. And Democrats' idea ofis to just make it worse. Kathy Hochul in New York is calling in the National Guard, but only to help deal with what she calls"case management," i.e., getting them their work permits as soon as possible. In practice, by the way, the work permits, the temporary protected status, that amounts to permanent amnesty. We talked about that last week with Stephen Miller, and it's all being done without a single vote cast. All done by executive fiat. How diabolical these people are. The White House sabotages the border so they can then come in and force amnesty on millions to address the crisis that they created. Again, all foisted upon the American public without their approval. Nobody wants this.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visitThis article was written by Fox News staff.

Get all the stories you need-to-know from the most powerful name in news delivered first thing every morning to your inbox