Laura Geller Introduces Own Your Age Makeup Kit for Women Over 40

Laura Geller shares the full-face makeup kit she says is “suited for 40-plus” women, the Own Your Age kit. The kit-meets-bundle is available on Amazon and Laura Geller ’s website, which also has an age-based sale live through April 16. “We want to make it fun, and goof-proof, and we don’t want people laboring over doing their makeup,” Geller explains. If there’s anyone we can count on for makeup tips for mature skin , it’s makeup pro Laura Geller .

The founder of her namesake brand constantly shares incredible beauty advice and new makeup products with fans. Now she’s dishing on the customizable “full-face makeup kit” she recommends for the “over-40 woman;” aptly named the Own Your Age kit. “It’s a full face kit, which we’re always happy about because you want it to be a no-brainer and have everything in one place,” Geller told Prevention. “It’s great for travel by the way.” Geller launched the kit alongside the Own Your Age campaign with comedian Leanne Morgan in honor of National Mature Women’s Day on April 9, which the brand established in 2021. The campaign explores various aspects of getting older in a fun and humorous way to encourage women to embrace their age. The brand is putting product pricing where its mouth is, so to speak, and offering a sitewide age-based (!) sale now on the Laura Geller website through April 16 in honor of the even

Laura Geller Makeup Own Your Age Kit Women Over 40 Beauty Sale Mature Skin

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PreventionMag / 🏆 141. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

My Skin Looks Airbrushed With This Foundation From an Oprah-Used Brand, and It’s Up to 80% OffLaura Geller’s best-selling Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation up to 80 percent off for a limited time. Oprah has praised the brand and included Laura Geller in her official Favorite Things list.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »

Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles and Southern California: Mar. 25Laura Hertzfeld's bio on LAist.com.

Source: LAist - 🏆 606. / 51 Read more »

El 'Huracán Laura' electrizó el corazón de los angelinos con un espectáculo fuera de serieLaura Pausini llevó al escenario del YouTube Theater un concierto que puso a vibrar, cantar, reír y llorar a la fanaticada que la estuvo esperando por varios años

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Ex-UFC fighter Jamie Varner scrutinizes ESPN broadcaster Laura Sanko over commentaryFormer UFC fighter Jamie Varner came after Laura Sanko on social media on Saturday as she called an event in Las Vegas. Sanko fired back.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

LAURA INGRAHAM: The GOP is committing a slow suicideFox News host Laura Ingraham breaks down how the early retirement of some GOP lawmakers could hand Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries the gavel to the House of Representatives on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Campo families protest placement of sexually violent predator in their neighborhoodLaura Acevedo joined the 10News team in April 2017 as a reporter and multimedia journalist.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »