Laura Geller Introduces Own Your Age Makeup Kit for Women Over 40

Laura Geller shares the full-face makeup kit she says is “suited for 40-plus” women, the Own Your Age kit. The kit-meets-bundle is available on Amazon and Laura Geller ’s website, which also has an age-based sale live through April 16. “We want to make it fun, and goof-proof, and we don’t want people laboring over doing their makeup,” Geller explains. If there’s anyone we can count on for makeup tips for mature skin , it’s makeup pro Laura Geller .
The founder of her namesake brand constantly shares incredible beauty advice and new makeup products with fans. Now she’s dishing on the customizable “full-face makeup kit” she recommends for the “over-40 woman;” aptly named the Own Your Age kit. “It’s a full face kit, which we’re always happy about because you want it to be a no-brainer and have everything in one place,” Geller told Prevention. “It’s great for travel by the way.” Geller launched the kit alongside the Own Your Age campaign with comedian Leanne Morgan in honor of National Mature Women’s Day on April 9, which the brand established in 2021. The campaign explores various aspects of getting older in a fun and humorous way to encourage women to embrace their age. The brand is putting product pricing where its mouth is, so to speak, and offering a sitewide age-based (!) sale now on the Laura Geller website through April 16 in honor of the even
