Francisco Rios, a Mexican immigrant who has been living in California for nearly 40 years, is preparing to move to Arizona for the winter along with the lettuce packaging assembly line he works on. Despite being a citizen since 1998, Rios admits to not knowing any of the candidates running for California's 2024 Senate race. He simply wants a candidate who believes in respect, liberty, and equality.

Many Latino voters in rural California feel overlooked by politicians compared to those in the Bay Area or Los Angeles





Read more: LATİMES » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXNEWS: Latino voters warn Biden that life was better under Trump: ‘Lot of frustration’Latino voters said that President Biden has made life more difficult for workers, noting that gas, food and other inflation has increased financial pressure.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Latino Voters Express Frustration with President Biden over High InflationLatino voters criticize President Biden for making life more difficult for workers due to high inflation. Concerns include job pay, rent prices, and healthcare. Some voters are considering extreme measures.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

WASHİNGTONPOST: Empty Voting Stations and Voter SentimentsA study conducted by George Mason University's Schar School reveals the sentiments of voters and non-voters during the 2016 election. The study found that non-voters were more likely to feel upset or terrible compared to voters. The article also highlights the potential influence of non-voters in swing states.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »

KING5SEATTLE: Alimentando al Pueblo: Providing Cultural Foods for Latino Families in NeedAlimentando al Pueblo is a food program that aims to provide cultural foods for Mexican and Central American families. It is seeking new funding resources to continue its mission of feeding the people. Co-founder Roxana Pardo Garcia emphasizes the importance of honoring the community's identity, culture, and history through food.

Source: KING5Seattle | Read more »

BREİTBARTNEWS: America Ferrera Speaks Out on Latino Representation in FilmIn a speech at the Academy Women’s Luncheon, America Ferrera addresses the issue of Latino representation in the film industry and highlights the underrepresentation of Hispanics and Latinos in movies over the past 16 years.

Source: BreitbartNews | Read more »

DCEXAMİNER: Concerns Rise as Democratic Party Loses Support from Black VotersDemocrats worry about losing support from black voters as black voter turnout declines in recent elections.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more »