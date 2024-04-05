Latino Voters in Nevada Hold Key Role in Upcoming Presidential Election

In a swing state like Nevada , every vote will matter in the upcoming presidential election . Latino voters make up nearly one-third of the state’s population and can play a critical role in determining who takes the White House. The latest numbers show the majority of Latino voters in Nevada are registered as non-partisan, a key group President Biden and former President Trump will try to win over. 'Nosotros somos la voz para nuestro futuro.

It is so important that we all go out to vote not only this primary, but this upcoming election in November,' said first-time voter Elisa Martinez. This year will be Martinez’s first-time voting, but she’s no stranger to the process. Martinez has been involved with political campaigns since she was a chil

Latino Voters Nevada Swing State Presidential Election Non-Partisan President Biden Former President Trump Elisa Martinez

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Latino voters may make or break the presidential election in swing states like NevadaThe latest numbers show the majority of Latino voters in Nevada are registered as non-partisan and make up a key group candidates need to win over.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Biden heads to Arizona, Nevada to mobilize Latino votersHe'll campaign in Texas on Wednesday.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Biden courts Latino voters and presses housing affordability, manufacturing in Nevada and ArizonaPresident Biden, trying to fend off former President Trump in the key swing states of Arizona and Nevada, courts Latino voters and highlights pocketbook issues.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Latino Voters in Arizona Discuss Inflation and Economic Difficulties Under President BidenLatino voters in Arizona express concerns about inflation and economic challenges under President Biden, highlighting rising costs of goods and food items. Steve Macias, a former Trump supporter, shares his struggle in deciding which candidate to vote for in the upcoming election.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Vice President Kamala Harris Optimistic About Economy and Jobs for Latino VotersVice President Kamala Harris expresses optimism about the economy and jobs for Latino voters, highlighting wage growth, low inflation, and the creation of millions of jobs. She emphasizes that it takes time for these accomplishments to be felt.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

25 million Black and Latino voters are missing or incorrectly listed in U.S. voter databasesThe New Black View

Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 269. / 63 Read more »