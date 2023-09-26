Latino leaders burned twice by Menendez, yet still won’t bash him. Publicly, at least.

Menendez is once again the cause of our collective shame, but we're not going to kick him when he's down. Federal prosecutors claim Menendez accepted bribes of cash, gold bars, and a no-show job for his wife from politically connected friends. (The senator, who’s long chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is also accused of with Egypt.

Federal prosecutors claim Menendez accepted bribes of cash, gold bars, and a no-show job for his wife from politically connected friends. (The senator, who’s long chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is also accused of

with Egypt.) Menendez, in turn, has said the allegations against him “are just that — allegations,” and has suggested he’s being targeted because of racial bias against Latinos.Y qué másNow, please don’t take the lack of vocal condemnation towards Menendez from Latinos here to mean that he’s getting some kind of “pass” fromhis people. And don’t think that most of us agree with his assertions that the indictment is simply part of a “smear campaign” and that he’s somehow being targeted or misjudged just because he’s Latino. In fact, those I spoke with nearly laughed when I asked their thoughts on his claim or didn’t even want to dignify the question with a response, other than to say “there’s no bias.”

U.S. Rep.

Read more:

njdotcom »

'Blue Beetle' tells story of Latino superhero and his family in first-of-its-kind live action filmThe movie features a mostly Latino cast, Latino writers and a Latino director, carving a major milestone in Hollywood history.

Lawrence: In a year of Defendant Trump, Democrats must deal with Defendant MenendezAfter the recent second indictment for Senator Robert Menendez, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes the history of members of the Senate resigning and why Menendez should resign.

Sen. Bob Menendez says he will not resign after he was indicted on bribery chargesAmid growing calls from fellow Democrats to resign, New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez on Monday made his first public comments since he was indicted on bribery charges. He refused to step down from his seat, vowing he will be exonerated. CBS News' Scott MacFarlane is on Capitol Hill with the latest.

The more Bob Menendez talks, the more Democrats abandon himMany Democratic officials were willing to hear Sen. Bob Menendez's side of the story. But after he spoke up, calls for his resignation grew.

Are Senate Dems fumbling the Menendez scandal?A surprising split screen has emerged between Washington and the indicted Democrat's home state.

Tuesday briefing: Government shutdown talks; UAW strike; Robert Menendez; David McCallum; ChatGPT’s voice; and moreCatch up in minutes with these 7 stories.

.

Federal prosecutors claim Menendez accepted bribes of cash, gold bars, and a no-show job for his wife from politically connected friends. (The senator, who’s long chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is also accused of

with Egypt.) Menendez, in turn, has said the allegations against him “are just that — allegations,” and has suggested he’s being targeted because of racial bias against Latinos.Y qué másNow, please don’t take the lack of vocal condemnation towards Menendez from Latinos here to mean that he’s getting some kind of “pass” fromhis people. And don’t think that most of us agree with his assertions that the indictment is simply part of a “smear campaign” and that he’s somehow being targeted or misjudged just because he’s Latino. In fact, those I spoke with nearly laughed when I asked their thoughts on his claim or didn’t even want to dignify the question with a response, other than to say “there’s no bias.”

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) days ago said that while as a Latina she knows “there are absolutely ways in which there is systemic bias,” she thinks what’s in the indictment is “quite clear.” Menendez, she said, should resign.

Still, New Jersey’s Latino leaders are not willing to go that far in their criticism of him. But that doesn’t mean they’re OK with it. All it means is that despite the wringer of emotions — deep hurt, disappointment, rage, even — those in the Garden State’s Latino community who’ve longed supported and stood by him are feeling, they’re still painstakingly hesitant to throw him under the bus. At least, publicly. And why?

Well, because he’s innocent until proven guilty — and that’s all anyone would say to me in their official on-the-record comments. Unofficially, however, they confirmed what I already knew: that as much as we hate that Menendez is once again the cause of our collective shame, he’s still “uno de los nuestros,” one of our own — and one with a strong track record of standing up for us throughout his nearly 50-year political career. “We’re not going to kick him while he’s down, you know that,” one Latino leader I spoke with told me. Another said, whatever he may or may not have done has to be put on a balance.

Frank Argote-Freyre, a professor of Latino Studies at Kean University, who in the early ‘90s worked as Menendez’s congressional press secretary when he served in the House of Representatives, says Menendez has undoubtedly and for many, many years been an important leader for Latinos. “He’s been such a staunch advocate for immigrants and immigrant reform ...so, I think that for many Hispanics, for many Latinos, the implications [of the indictment] transcend him,” he said.

If Menendez is eventually found guilty, Argote-Freyre says, many Latinos will surely find themselves reeling from the loss of his voice. “At that point, what’s the impact on ...you know, general advocacy for the Latino community? Sadly, there’s only a handful of Latinos in the Senate,” he said.

Yes, only a handful — not including Menendez, there’s a whopping five Latino senators. And that’s largely why we’re so willing to take the good with the bad and unwilling to call a spade a spade. Because we can’t afford to. We have to hang all our hopes and dreams on what little we got, a man we believe will fight for us, however flawed he may be. If we had more Latino representation, we’d feel much more free to be critical of Menendez or of any other corrupt politician in our community.

A New Jersey immigrants’ rights advocate and longtime Menendez supporter, who asked not to be named for fear of speaking out publicly against him, agrees that “losing him means losing [Latino] representation.” “Without him, there’d be a void and not just in the state but nationally and that’s disheartening,” she said.

That’s why for now, she and others say “our best bet” is to wait for more facts and allow the legal process to proceed. However, that’s not what she did in 2012 when Menendez was federally charged with receiving gifts and hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from a Florida eye doctor who helped him get reelected to the Senate.

“Back then, I was by his side. I even spoke out for him in support,” she says.

This time, she says, she’ll let her silence speak. Because despite how mad, sad, disappointed and hurt she feels, she’s also not ready to lambast Menendez outright. And why’s that, I ask. Because, she says,Daysi Calavia-Robertson may be reached at