Latino History in U.S. Textbooks: A Chronic Under-Coverage

To be born into a country is to inherit a narrative, a story that tells us who we are, where we’ve been and where we’re going. This is often delivered to us by a history textbook in school. Given the stakes, it’s no wonder that history textbooks have become a key battleground for warring ideologies. Here in the United States, the story is about a plucky group of people seeking liberty and freedom who threw off the yoke of tyranny and became the most powerful nation in the world.
Going by the texts, this story also doesn’t have any Latinos in it. Latino history in the U.S. is chronically under-covered in schools, according to a recent report from the Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy and UnidosUS. The report found that 87% of key Latino topics either were not covered in history textbooks or were only briefly referenced in five or fewer sentences. “Only 28 of 222 important topics were covered well, leaving out many aspects of the Mexican-American War, the Spanish-American War, the U.S
