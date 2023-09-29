Latino conservatives demand Congress defund Smithsonian's planned 'Marxist' Latino American Museum

Twenty-three conservative Latino activists and leaders sent a letter to Rep. Kay Granger and Rep. Tom Cole calling on Congress to defund the Smithsonian's Latino Museum. has come to a head with a group of over a dozen conservative Latinos who wrote to Congress reiterating their calls to defund the museum, which they say promotes a"leftist ideological narrative.
" "This museum in no way celebrates the culture and overall contributions of Americans of Hispanic origin," Alfonso Aguilar, the President of the Latino Partnership for Conservative Principles, told Fox News Digital."It actually presents a totally distorted portrayal of Hispanics in the US in order to advance an extreme leftist ideology."
"This museum in no way celebrates the culture and overall contributions of Americans of Hispanic origin." — Alfonso Aguilar, the President of the Latino Partnership for Conservative Principles "I recognize that there have been some ugly chapters in our history, and we should talk about them, but you can’t reduce the entire narrative about Hispanics to those experiences," Aguilar said.
Henry R. Muñoz III, left, Eduardo Díaz, J. Mario Molina, Martha Molina Bernadett, Steve Case, Lonnie Bunch, III, Josephine Molina, Jorge Zamanillo and John C. Molina cut the opening ribbon during the Smithsonian Latino Museum reception, June 16, 2022, in Washington, D.C.
(Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Smithsonian Latino Museum), Chairwoman of the House Committee on Appropriations, and Rep. Tom Cole, Vice Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, a group of 23 Hispanic leaders and activists called upon Congress to stop all funding for the Smithsonian's Latino Museum.
Granger and Cole did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.