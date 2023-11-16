Latino Advocacy Groups and John Leguizamo Protest Against Univision

Major Latino advocacy groups and actor John Leguizamo are protesting against Univision for rejecting Biden ads and airing an interview with Trump. Leguizamo called for a boycott of the network. The pushback comes after a Nov. 7 interview with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida.





In Univision interview, Trump reveals his pitch to Latino votersJulio Ricardo Varela is the founder of Latino Rebels and an award-winning journalist.

