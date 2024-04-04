Latin Teacher Resigns After Allegation of Sexual Misconduct from 20 Years Ago

A Latin teacher at Friends’ Central in Philadelphia has resigned after school officials revealed an allegation of sexual misconduct that occurred 20 years ago has now come to light. According to school officials, earlier this academic year, they received a report alleging sexual misconduct relating to events that reportedly occurred about 20 years ago.

The report stated that Prima Lingua and Latin teacher, Margaret Somerville, known to many as Margaret Roberts, had sexual contact with a minor while the individual was a student at Friends’ Central. The school immediately placed Somerville on administrative leave up until she recently resigned. They also immediately reported the information to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services ChildLine

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX29philly / 🏆 570. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Friends' Central School Latin teacher resigns after sexual misconduct with a minor allegationsA long-time Friends' Central School teacher is accused of sexual misconduct with a minor 20 years ago, according to school leadership.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

A Friends’ Central Latin teacher accused of sexual misconduct has resigned after a school investigationMargaret Somerville was accused earlier this year of having sexual contact with a student 'some 20 years ago,' the school said Monday.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Texas Teacher Resigns After Backlash for Wearing Pink DressA teacher in Texas, known as 'Mr. T', has resigned after receiving backlash for wearing a pink dress during a dress-up day at school.

Source: dallas_observer - 🏆 453. / 53 Read more »

Longtime teacher in Montgomery County resigns amid sexual misconduct allegationsThe teacher in this incident was also an ordained minister and board member of Interfaith Philadelphia since 2017, officials say.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Former Ohio Teacher Resigns After Joining OnlyFansA former high school teacher in Ohio resigned from her job after joining OnlyFans. Jennifer Ruziscka, 50, worked as an English teacher for 28 years. She began posting adult content on OnlyFans last December. School officials learned about it and reported her to the Ohio State Board of Education. She resigned from her position after being accused of 'conduct unbecoming of a professional educator.' Ruziscka joined OnlyFans to support her single-income family.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

City of San Antonio explores teacher homebuying incentives to address teacher shortageThe City of San Antonio is in the process of considering a teacher homebuyer incentive program to keep educators in public school classrooms.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »