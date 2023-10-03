Latest fundraising report could be death knell for 2024 GOP presidential long shots

Voter panel discuss on 'Faulkner Focus' the presidential candidates and whether or not the second debate helped them pick a candidate.

Lackluster campaign cash numbers from July-September third quarter fundraising reports may prove to be the death knell for some long-shot presidential contenders, slashing the size of a still relatively large field of GOP White House candidates.

"If I don't make that, we'll re-evaluate where we are," Hutchinson told reporters this week as he referred to the third debate, which will be held Nov. 8 in Miami, Florida. "Obviously, it’s no secret that I’ve had a lot of calls to run for this seat because they do want to win this seat. But at this point in time, my focus is right on the presidential [race], and, believe me, that’s taking all my time and energy at this point," Johnson told Fox News on Thursday.

"My team and I are constantly evaluating whether we have the resources to chart a path to victory," he wrote in a statement Wednesday."I'm headed to New Hampshire to spread my message to the Granite State ahead of the First In the Nation primary. Educating voters on how to solve these existential issues is important, and hopefully other candidates will follow my lead. headtopics.com

Merrill noted,"It’s a really personal decision for every campaign. They each have a theory of the case. They may see a path forward and choose to pursue it." "I do expect between now and Thanksgiving some hard conversations to be held among some of these candidates," Merrill predicted.Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, who flirted with a 2024 run before deciding against it, has been saying for months that the field needs to shrink.

Read more:

FoxNews »

The Most Wearable Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Fashion Trends 2023 / 2024 » Fashion AllureCompilation of the hottest trends in clothing based on fall 2011 winter 2012 runways. What’s en vogue this season? Find out here!

Hillary Clinton: 'Dark and Dystopian' Trump Will Be GOP 2024 NomineeFormer Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday on PBS's 'NewsHour' that she believed former President Donald Trump, who she characterized as 'dark and dystopian,' will be the Republican Presidential nominee. | Clips

The rudderless GOP careens toward 2024Kevin McCarthy's undoing underscores a bigger problem — the inability to govern itself — that risks imperiling the party's chances in 2024.

Mayor’s 2024 proposed budget shaves off $2.4M from last year’s proposalsAnchorage Mayor Dave Bronson released his 2024 budget proposals to the Anchorage Assembly Monday afternoon, which includes more than 1,400 pages of documents. The budgets are proposals for general operations, capital improvements and municipal utilities, enterprise and community development.

Mayor’s 2024 proposed budget shaves off $2.4M from last year’s proposalsHe emphasized the safety of Anchorage residents as a top priority and talked about investments in snow removal, road maintenance and funding for the continuation of public transit route 85, for which federal dollars will run out in 2024.