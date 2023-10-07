The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.LOMAN, Miss.
Allen led the Braves on a seven-play, 81-yard drive, completing 4 of 5 passes with the touchdown toss over the middle coming on the only third down he faced. The 2-point conversion pass failed. Grambling went deep on a second-down pass from its 40, but McKelton, a redshirt freshman, pulled down a leaping one-handed interception on the Braves’ 30 with 1:07 to play.
Allen was 20-of-31 passing with three touchdowns and an interception for the Braves (3-3, 2-1). Griffin had two touchdowns, the first tying the game at 7-7 after the Tigers took the lead on J’cobe Scott’s fumble return. The other TD pass went to Anthony Williams, pulling Alcorn State within 21-19 midway through the third quarter before a 2-point conversion failed. headtopics.com
Myles Crawley threw for 233 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers (3-3, 2-1) but a Santonial Rice pick-6 allowed Alcorn State to take a 13-7 lead in the first quarter. Grambling regained the lead on Floyd Chalk’s 2-yard run and Crawley’s 13-yard pass to Lydon Rash made it 21-13 early in the second half.