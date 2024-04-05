Late Season Nor'easter Leaves Thousands Without Power in Maine and New Hampshire

More than 400,000 homes and businesses in Maine and New Hampshire were without power early Friday as a late season nor’easter brought heavy snow and strong winds to parts of the Northeast. The widespread outages leave many without indoor heating as the storm blankets the region with snow, toppling trees and power lines and making travel difficult. “Please stay off the roads today if you can.

If you must drive, take it slowly, and always give plenty of room to first responders, plow trucks, and utility crews,” Maine Gov. Janet Mills said in a post on X Thursday morning, also warning of power outages across much of the state. Already, snow accumulations in the New England region have exceeded a foot, with Moretown, Vermont, seeing a whopping 24 inches of snow in less than three days and Shapleigh, Maine, seeing 21.5 inche

Nor'easter Power Outages Snowstorm Maine New Hampshire

