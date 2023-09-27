Late Night Talk Show Hosts Announce Their Return Date

The Tonight Show and Late Night are coming back as the strike ends. "Flash! Their mission complete, the founding members of Strike Force 5 will return to their network television shows this Monday 10/2, and one of them to Premium Cable on 10/1," they said.

"Of course, in a greater sense, the Strike Force 5 is not a people, Strike Force 5 is barely a podcast…Nay, Strike Force 5 is an idea. An idea that five men could talk on top of each other for 12 episodes, and maybe somebody would listen. As we say goodbye, we would like to thank all those somebodies. Truly, you were the heroes. We were mostly the heroes, but you were in there, too."

A note from @StephenAtHome @JimmyFallon @JimmyKimmel @SethMeyers & @IamJohnOliver! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/wsCde7DDf7 — Strike Force Five (@StrikeForceFive) September 27, 2023 "We want to thank the entire Strike Force 5 team. Our wives, our special guests, and apologize to Conan O'Brien, who agreed to do the pod. But, Stephen forgot to send him any possible dates, and then the strike ended," Strike Force 5 continued."Goodbye for now, and hello for later. Because we still have a few more episodes, unless Ryan Reynolds cuts off the cash.

A group of the late night talk show hosts have announced the date of their big return. For The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers, things begin again on Monday, October 2. NBC put out a press release announcing the quick return to air on their network with next day streaming on Peacock. Still, the other members of their cohort including Jimmy Kimmel, John Oliver, and Stephen Colbert have put out a statement celebrating the end of the work stoppage. The hosts are delighted that the writers got the protection they had been asking for and to be getting back to producing the show. Here's what they had to say.

WGA Tentatively Achieves Deal With StudiosThe only reason that these late night hosts are headed back to work is the WGA and the studios coming to a deal that benefits all parties. Writers managed to get all of their asks on the new contract. While the deal has been tentatively agreed to, the vote for all membership is this week. As the WGA has published their new deal online, observers are absolutely floored by the negotiation they had and what they were able to secure. Being on strike for that many months is difficult, but it ended up paying dividends for the writers.

"What we have won in this contract – most particularly, everything we have gained since May 2nd – is due to the willingness of this membership to exercise its power, to demonstrate its solidarity, to walk side-by-side, to endure the pain and uncertainty of the past 146 days. It is the leverage generated by your strike, in concert with the extraordinary support of our union siblings, that finally brought the companies back to the table to make a deal."

What About The Actors' Strike?At the moment, the actors are still on strike. It seems as though there is hope that the WGA's resolution will be enough to get SAG-AFTRA off the picket lines as well. In their letter announcing the tentative deal, WGA leadership says that this week will see writers still outside in solidarity with the actors. As the fall begins, the chances to save a fall slate of shows continues to dwindle over time. The best chance that a lot of companies have to get that fall season off to a good start is to have the actors already squared away.

"To be clear, no one is to return to work until specifically authorized to by the Guild. We are still on strike until then. But we are, as of today, suspending WGA picketing. Instead, if you are able, we encourage you to join the SAG-AFTRA picket lines this week," the WGA letter added."Finally, we appreciated your patience as you waited for news from us — and had to fend off rumors — during the last few days of the negotiation. Please wait for further information from the Guild. We will have more to share with you in the coming days, as we finalize the contract language and go through our unions' processes."

