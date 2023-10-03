Late-night shows revel in House drama: ‘I love the McCarthy hearings’

Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon reacted to the Oct. 3 removal of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as House speaker. (Video: Julie Yoon, Naomi Schanen/The Washington Post)“I’m sure this won’t be taken out of context when I say: I love the McCarthy hearings,” CBS host Stephen Colbert quipped on Tuesday,“Now this has never happened before in the 247 years of our Republic.

“Back in January, Congress had to vote a record 15 times for McCarthy to get the speaker’s job,” Colbert said. “But to remove him, just one. That’s progress, Kev! Feel good about that.”Eight Republicans voted to boot McCarthy, and Democrats did not provide any votes to save him; 208 supported the ouster.

“Now what we’ve got is total chaos when the Republicans are playing out their infighting on national television in a historic way instead of fighting Joe Biden’s policies,” she said.A child made a poster for a lost toy. A town came together to find it.

