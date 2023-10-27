Late equalizer gives Mainz a 2-2 draw against Bochum as both teams remain winless in German league

Bochum’s Moritz Broschinski is challenged by Tom Krauss, left, and Sepp van den Berg of Mainz during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and FSV Mainz 05 at Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany, Friday Oct. 27, 2023. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)Bochum’s Philipp Forster is challenged by Anthony Caci, left, and Tom Krauss of Mainz during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and FSV Mainz 05 at Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany, Friday Oct. 27, 2023.

Kevin Stöger put Bochum ahead from the penalty spot after 21 minutes but defender Keven Schlotterbeck’s own goal on the hour mark evened the score. Schlotterbeck made amends by restoring Bochum’s lead by heading home from a corner eight minutes from time, which looked certain to secure Bochum’s first win of the season. But Krauss shot through a crowded penalty box six minutes into stoppage time to give Mainz the draw.

The result means Mainz remains in last place in the 18-team table with just three points, while Bochum moves up one place to 16th. Bochum has five points from a possible 45. Bochum’s next match is away at Darmstadt on Nov. 3, while Mainz takes on RB Leipzig at home the day after. headtopics.com

