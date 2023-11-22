Last surviving witnesses share their stories on the 60th anniversary of JFK's assassination

Just minutes after President John F. Kennedy was fatally shot as his motorcade rolled through downtown Dallas, Associated Press reporter Peggy Simpson rushed to the scene and immediately attached herself to the police officers who had converged on the building from which a sniper's bullets had been fired.

"I was sort of under their armpit," Simpson said, noting that every time she was able to get any information from them, she would rush to a pay phone to call her editors, and then "go back to the cops." Simpson, now 84, is among the last surviving witnesses who are sharing their stories as the nation marks the 60th anniversary of the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination on Wednesday. "A tangible link to the past is going to be lost when the last voices from that time period are gone," said Stephen Fagin, curator at The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, which tells the story of the assassination from the Texas School Book Depository, where Lee Harvey Oswald's sniper's perch was foun





