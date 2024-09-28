Last-Minute Million-Dollar Donation Could Shake Up San Diego Mayoral Race

Just weeks before the November election, a $1 million donation to a conservative political action committee could shake up the San Diego mayoral race.

While the donation is hardly too little to shake up a relatively quiet local campaign season, does it come too late?“This is probably the last possible moment that a donation, even a million-dollar one, could affect a campaign,” UC San Diego political-science professor Thad Kousser told NBC 7. The chair of Lincoln Club's PAC responded to NBC 7's questions via email, saying,"We have many priority races, and I have not decided where the money is going to be spent." He said a letter was attached to the donation, telling them to spend the money as they see fit,"no strings attached."The Lincoln Club has also endorsed the Republicans in the competitive Congressional District 49 and Board of Supervisors District 3 races .

This is hardly the start of campaign season, though. In the home stretch, Kousser said, candidates should be encouraging voters to go to the polls, not just getting their names out to the masses via TV ads or mailers, which is how the money could be spent in support of Turner.

