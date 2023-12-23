Last-Minute Gift Ideas for the Holiday Season

If you’re searching for last-minute gift ideas, I promise you’re not alone. Sure, you had the past two months to shop for holiday gifts. You’ve been pummeled by an endless array of gift guides (guilty!), Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals, and Instagram ads reminding you that the clock is ticking to get something good for your significant other, your mom, your best friend, etc.

But the holiday season is known for rushing past in a single blink of Rudolph’s red nose, and it's understandable that you just didn’t get around to your shopping until…now. The gift ideas below are especially good because they’ll work for just about anyone. So if you’re worried you forgot someone but can’t quite remember who you forgot, it won’t hurt to stockpile two or three of these and keep them on hand through the holiday season. Many of these gifts can be purchased on Amazon or have guaranteed delivery before Christmas if you order ASA





bonappetit » / 🏆 482. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gift Ideas for Coffee LoversTop coffee experts share their favorite gift ideas for coffee lovers, including a portable and durable coffee brewer that produces a unique brew.

Source: WSJ - 🏆 98. / 63 Read more »

Affordable and Thoughtful Gift Ideas for ChristmasFind the best gifts under $50 that are both affordable and thoughtful for Christmas. From home to tech, fashion, and beauty, there are options for everyone on your shopping list.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Beloved Ice Cream Shop in Barberton Opens on Thanksgiving for Last-Minute TreatsSkoops Ice Cream in Barberton opened on Thanksgiving to serve customers who needed last-minute sweet treats. Owner Terry Rastetter-Helbling started the tradition after helping a customer pick up a cake on Thanksgiving.

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Rock 'n' Roll Holiday Gift Guide: Guitars, Liquor, and MoreIt's that time of year, people. 🎁⁠ ⁠ We're helping you get the brainstorming started with some gift ideas for your music-loving friends and family.⁠ ⁠ Check out these deals!⁠ blackfriday partner

Source: SPIN - 🏆 258. / 63 Read more »

Editors' Gift Guide: The Best Products to Give and Receive This YearFrom genius and everything in between, these are the goodies Cut editors have their eye on this year. Read on if you’re in desperate need of some gift-giving inspiration.

Source: TheCut - 🏆 720. / 51 Read more »

Netflix Releases First Look at Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender SeriesNetflix has dropped the first look at their forthcoming live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series, which is receiving positive reactions from fans. The new adaptation aims to correct the mistakes of the previous live-action version and has a culturally appropriate cast. With impressive costuming, detailed cast builds, and CGI that fits the series, the remake is shaping up to potentially be a success.

Source: TeenVogue - 🏆 481. / 51 Read more »