Las Vegas Strip Welcomes Current Acts Alongside Nostalgia Performers

While the Strip still houses a lot of nostalgia acts, it has also welcomed both the biggest tours and some huge current names playing residencies. Over the past few years both Taylor Swift and BTS have sold out Allegiant Stadium even though, at least in the case of the K-Pop band, their core audiences probably can't legally gamble. These artists, who draw younger crowds, play packed shows at nightclubs and the only-in-Las-Vegas day clubs, which have become especially popular.

Even the acts in residency on the Las Vegas Strip have become more current. Katy Perry just closed her show at Resorts World in a room that Carrie Underwood now headlines. Adele, Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban all have residencies at Caesars Entertainment properties while Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga are current acts that have MGM Resorts International. The Strip, of course, still has some nostalgia acts. Donny Osmond, Wayne Newton and Barry Manilow have what seem like never-ending residencies. In addition, you find acts that aren't exactly current but aren't the Vegas-style acts of old, which Newton now represents so well. theater as Adele, bridge multiple generations. Their hits may not be recent but they're radio perennials who appeal to a lot of people. Another performer who has had a long-time residency at Caesars Colosseum has decided to end his sho

