Las Vegas hospitality workers could go on strike as union holds authorization vote

Tens of thousands of hospitality workers in Las Vegas are set to vote on whether to authorize a strike that could disrupt dozens of resorts. The Culinary Union is the largest labor union in Nevada with about 60,000 members in Las Vegas and Reno.

The strike vote was being held among workers solely in Las Vegas, and includes employees at properties like the Bellagio, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, Caesars Palace, Harrah’s, Circus Circus, Treasure Island and the Strat.

The union last voted to authorize a strike in 2018. Five-year contracts were reached soon after a majority of the participating 25,000 hospitality workers cast votes to walk off the job. In 1991, more than 500 workers went on strike at the now-shuttered Frontier hotel and casino in downtown Las Vegas. It became one of the longest strikes in U.S. history, stretching more than six years. The union said all the strikers returned to their jobs afterward, with back pay and benefits.

