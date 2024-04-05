Las Vegas Couple Arrested for Hoarding Nearly 200 Animals

A Las Vegas couple has been arrested for hoarding nearly 200 animals. The animals were found in different locations on opposite ends of the Las Vegas valley, and now multiple agencies are investigating. Boulder City Police were able to track down 72-year-old Carolyn Luke and 79-year-old Timothy Miller on Friday, March 29 after receiving a tip.

SEE MORE: New Hampshire could limit breeding of certain dogs with health issues After seeing their car had a broken taillight, officers stopped the couple around 5 p.m. When the couple rolled down their window, officers could smell dead animals in the car. "Our officers knew right away that something was wrong," said Lt. Thomas Healing of the Boulder City Police Department. Police and animal control officers searched the car and found a total of 51 guinea pigs and rabbits inside a variety of plastic totes and luggage. Eleven guinea pigs were originally found dead and four additional guinea pigs have since die

