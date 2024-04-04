Larry Fessenden's New Movie Explores the Dark Side of Being a Werewolf

Sounds fun, until it happens to you: The late nights, the insatiable hunger, the undying rage, the ballooning of your clothing budget as every outfit you own inexorably falls apart with each moonlit transformation. The cuisine isn’t great, either, unless you’re the over-adventurous type to whom eating animals alive sounds like a test of intestinal and gustatory mettle.

It’s enough to make an afflicted person lose their zest for life, which might in turn be enough to make shuffling oneself off one’s own mortal coil an appealing alternative. That’s the space Larry Fessenden occupies in his new movie,Charley is a man once bitten and, as the story begins, twice a killer: In a slowly creeping POV shot, Charley stalks and savages a young couple screwing in an open field, claws slashing flesh to the tune of their helpless scream

