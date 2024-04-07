Larry David's Life as a Curb Your Enthusiasm Moment

“His whole life has been a Curb Your Enthusiasm moment,” Decter replied. “All this is his existence.” Decter, an orthopedic surgeon , has a connection most people in that room would only dream of: He said that decades ago, Decter’s wife-to-be was the one who told David he should be a comedian. David also called him for medical advice when writing the Curb episode when Larry trips Shaq.

(If his name sounds familiar, it's because David also used it in the episode of Seinfeld where George thinks his elbow is spasming.) But he’s a fan of David’s, too. “Sometimes I would be in the operating room and I would just start laughing thinking of Larry,” he said. Hearing that I was also a fan, he gave me a shirt he had made that had David’s Trumpian mugshot on it. He had a bag of them, and was planning to give one to David himself. If Decter confirmed that David has always been this way, the event at HBO's Hudson Yards headquarters proved that he still is. David was in rare for

