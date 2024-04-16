Larry David's Age Throughout the Run of Curb Your Enthusiasm

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Larry David didn’t seem to age a day throughout Curb Your Enthusiasm ’s entire run, but the show was on the air for 25 years, so how old was David in each season? With its improvised dialogue, single-camera shooting style, and actors playing themselves, Curb Your Enthusiasm revolutionized TV comedy. The death of the multi-camera sitcom can partly be attributed to the ground that Curb broke.
12 Larry David Is 52-53 Years Old In Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 1 HBO was quick to develop the hour-long Curb Your Enthusiasm special into a half-hour series, so in the first season of the show, released in 2000, David is just a year older – around 52-53 years old – than he was in the special. Curb settled into its groove instantly with razor-sharp improvisers bringing the outlined storylines to life with a sense of verisimilitude that added to the hilarity of the awkward situations.
10 Larry David Is 54-55 Years Old In Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 3 Curb continued to follow a traditional TV release schedule in its third season. David was around 54-55 years older when he filmed Curb Your Enthusiasm season 3 shortly after season 2 aired. In season 3, released in 2002, Larry, Jeff, and Ted Danson all invest in a hot new restaurant in L.A. and, as is usually the case whenever Larry is involved in something, the endeavor is plagued with disaster from the get-go.
8 Larry David Is 57-58 Years Old In Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 5 The gaps between seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm started to get a little bigger in season 5. After the super-sized season 4 finale – season 4, episode 10, “Opening Night” – Curb went on a brief hiatus. Season 5 premiered in 2005, about 18 months after the season 4 finale, breaking the yearly release cycle of the first four seasons. David was around 57-58 years old when he filmed Curb Your Enthusiasm season 5.
6 Larry David Is 61-62 Years Old In Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 7 Another two full years after the last season premiered, Curb Your Enthusiasm season 7 began airing on HBO in 2009. This season took Curb’s signature meta-ness to yet another level of genius. David managed to do a Seinfeld reunion without really doing a Seinfeld reunion by doing an in-universe reunion in the Curb world.
4 Larry David Is 69 Years Old In Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 9 Curb Your Enthusiasm took the longest hiatus of its entire run between seasons 8 and 9. There were a whopping six years between Curb’s eighth season and its ninth, and during that hiatus, there was no confirmation that a season 9 would ever come to fruition. Season 9 finally premiered in 2017 with the premise of Larry getting a death sentence from the Ayatollah for making fun of Salman Rushdie’s fatwa in a musical comedy.
