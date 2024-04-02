Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams release new album 'All This Time'

Drawing from personal experience, husband-and-wife duo Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams sing about first-rate romance on their Their marriage of 35 years — he from New York City and she from Peckerwood Point, Tennessee — had a partnership that was “love at first note,’’ as Williams describes it, and has blossomed musically with the release of four duet albums. “All This Time” is the best yet, a rousing and romantic testament to the power of love both forever and fleeting.

Campbell wrote seven of the 10 songs and produced the set, which will be released Friday. It’s rooted in his relationship with Williams and also the traditions of classic country, honored lustily on a cover of Nostalgia and sentimentality are leavened with humor, swagger, keening harmonies and Campbell’s guita

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sorry, Donald Glover, but Billy Dee Williams is still Billy Dee Williams' favorite Lando CalrissianBilly Dee Williams thinks Donald Glover is 'a delightful young man,' but 'there's only one Lando Calrissian,' as far as he's concerned. Spoiler: it's Billy Dee Williams.

Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »

Naomi Campbell Admits Her 2-Year-Old Is Running Her Household: 'My Daughter Is My Boss'Naomi Campbell admits her 2-year-old is running her household, saying 'my daughter is my boss.' The supermodel is mom to her 2-year-old daughter and a son, whom she welcomed in June.

Source: peoplestyle - 🏆 367. / 59 Read more »

Campbell's honors Jason Kelce with first-ever 'Legend Edition' Chunky canCamden's famous Campbell's Soup Company is honoring Eagles star Jason Kelce with its very first “Legend Edition' soup can.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Mississippi Stories: Shower Power with Teresa Renkenberger and Mary Ann KirbyOn this episode, editor-at-large Marshall Ramsey hears from Teresa Renkenberger and Mary Ann Kirby on the story of Shower Power.

Source: MSTODAYnews - 🏆 275. / 63 Read more »

Photos: Lunar New Year celebration at St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish in ChicagoVisit the post for more.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

After strong showing in mayoral primary, lawsuit challenging Larry Turner's eligibility is withdrawnThe suit, which was tied to two mayoral appointees, argued the San Diego police officer had not lived in the city for the required 30 days before filing papers to run

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »