Large trees fueled massive Calif. wildfire that killed giant sequoias

Researchers believe the large-diameter fuel produced longer flames and caused the fire to jump to the forest canopy. "We're really in a situation that's a consequence of both management strategies and climate warming since European-American settlement began in California," Audrey Odwuor, a PhD candidate at the University of California at Irvine's Department of Earth System Science and the study's lead author, said in a
“We’re really in a situation that’s a consequence of both management strategies and climate warming since European-American settlement began in California,” Audrey Odwuor, a PhD candidate at the University of California at Irvine’s Department of Earth System Science and the study’s lead author, said in a
. “These fuels are building up on the forest floor over periods of decades, which is not typically how these forests were maintained.”The researchers believe the large-diameter fuel produced longer flames and caused the fire to jump to the forest canopy. Though sequoia trees have largely evolved to coexist with fire, their uppermost layers lack the tough bark that protects them from flames near the ground. Some of the damaged trees areto have been thousands of years old.
The research also revealed elevated levels of particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 microns or less in the smoke.
