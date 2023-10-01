Large trees fueled massive Calif. wildfire that killed giant sequoias

Researchers believe the large-diameter fuel produced longer flames and caused the fire to jump to the forest canopy. “We’re really in a situation that’s a consequence of both management strategies and climate warming since European-American settlement began in California,” Audrey Odwuor, a PhD candidate at the University of California at Irvine’s Department of...

“We’re really in a situation that’s a consequence of both management strategies and climate warming since European-American settlement began in California,” Audrey Odwuor, a PhD candidate at the University of California at Irvine’s Department of Earth System Science and the study’s lead author, said in a

. “These fuels are building up on the forest floor over periods of decades, which is not typically how these forests were maintained.”The researchers believe the large-diameter fuel produced longer flames and caused the fire to jump to the forest canopy. Though sequoia trees have largely evolved to coexist with fire, their uppermost layers lack the tough bark that protects them from flames near the ground. Some of the damaged trees areto have been thousands of years old.

The research also revealed elevated levels of particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 microns or less in the smoke.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Melania Trump Renegotiates Her Very Large Prenup to Protect Her Very Large Son’s TrustAs her husband’s legal bills pile up, sources told Page Six that the former first lady is taking precautions.

Trump, DeSantis Court Calif. Republicans in '24 RacePresidential rivals Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis will court Republicans on Friday in California, a glittering prize in the race for the party's 2024 nomination and home to many wealthy donors. Trump, the former president and runaway frontrunner to be the party's nominee in...

Yes, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom can fill Feinstein’s seat with an interim appointmentSenator Dianne Feinstein, the longest-serving woman in the Senate, has died at 90. Her death has some wondering how her seat will be filled. Here are the rules.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at age 90Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., has died at the age of 90, her office confirmed Friday.

Ohio State University Researchers Are Using AI to Better Understand Changing BiodiversityPartners and experts involved plan to collect data to develop new AI-informed models to understand how climate is affecting biodiversity worldwide.