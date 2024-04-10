Large Military Vehicle Overturns, Blocks Lanes on I-5 in Federal Way

A large military vehicle overturned on Wednesday, blocking all general purpose lanes on I-5 in Federal Way . According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the crash happened around 11:30 a.m on northbound I-5 just south of 272nd St. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson said there were no serious injuries. As of 2:30 p.m., there was a 7.5-mile backup on northbound I-5 in Federal Way . Officials asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.

WSP, firefighters, South King Fire and the Incident Response Team (IRT) all responded to the scene

Military Vehicle Overturn I-5 Federal Way Crash Injuries Traffic Backup

