Large Amounts of Drugs, Guns, and Ammunition Found in Indianapolis Restaurant

A traffic stop in Indianapolis led police to a restaurant where large amounts of drugs, guns, and ammunition were found. During the traffic stop, a handgun was found in a man's possession, who was not allowed to own a firearm due to being a convicted felon. The investigation led police to 1313 Eatery, where they seized approximately 600 grams of cocaine, five pounds of methamphetamine, one pound of marijuana, and 70 grams of pressed fentanyl pills.

Three firearms, two of which were reported stolen, and nearly 900 rounds of live ammunition were also found

