Larch Madness: Frustrations grow over big crowds on local trails

Larches across the Cascades have officially transitioned from green to gold, piquing the interest of eager Pacific Northwest hikers. The seasonal celebration, which has come to be known as Larch Madness draws thousands each fall. However, with crowds comes chaos on and off the trail.

"A handful of trails in Washington receive a lot of visitors for a few weeks in fall due to larches changing color. WTA has all the tools a hiker needs to visit a trail responsibly, and we share these resources on social and are available for free on our website.

"We recommend people who want to visit these trails understand that they will likely have lots of company. Park so that traffic can flow safely, leash pets if you bring them, and be considerate of the people you are sharing the trail with and the trail itself. It's up to all of us to make sure this unique experience continues to be around. headtopics.com

Jonathan Vo from Seattle planned to enjoy the Maple Pass Loop and its larches, but after seeing the miles of cars backed up at the trailhead he opted for a less popular hike. "I think it’s beautiful, I think everyone should see it," said Vo. "I think there are many trails that offer the same views."that I have read and agree

Read more:

fox13seattle »

The Biology of Human NaturePhilosophy, madness, and the evolution of the mind

Sharp, Amusing, Unsettling Mister Organ Documents Mundane MadnessThe latest doc from David Farrier is still as absurd, upsetting, and excellent as his previous work. Our Mister Organ review:

Justin Garson Ph.D.Justin Garson, Ph.D., is a philosopher and author of Madness: A Philosophical Exploration (Oxford, 2022) and The Biological Mind: A Philosophical Introduction, Second Edition (Routledge, 2022).

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace praises his own maturity for not punching something after frustrating raceNASCAR star Bubba Wallace finished 16th at Charlotte and failed to make the next round of the playoffs. But he was taking it in stride despite frustrations.

Satellite time-lapse shows 45-mile long iceberg colliding with Clarence Island in AntarcticaHarry is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. He studied Marine Biology at the University of Exeter (Penryn campus) and after graduating started his own blog site 'Marine Madness,' which he continues to run with other ocean enthusiasts. He is also interested in evolution, climate change, robots, space exploration, environmental conservation and anything that's been fossilized. When not at work he can be found watching sci-fi films, playing old Pokemon games or running (probably slower than

Bright yellow sea snail named 'margarita' in honor of late musician Jimmy BuffettHarry is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. He studied Marine Biology at the University of Exeter (Penryn campus) and after graduating started his own blog site 'Marine Madness,' which he continues to run with other ocean enthusiasts. He is also interested in evolution, climate change, robots, space exploration, environmental conservation and anything that's been fossilized. When not at work he can be found watching sci-fi films, playing old Pokemon games or running (probably slower than