Lara Du Preez Is Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8's Breakout Star

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Below Deck Mediterranean season 8's Lara Du Preez is the breakout star this season. The 26-year-old is from Hermanus, South Africa, and is a deckhand on Motoryacht Mustique. The megayacht is one of the biggest vessels in Below Deck history and requires an interior team of four and a deck team of four to run it.

Only three episodes in, season 8 has provided viewers with a ton of drama among the crew, and this season shows no signs of letting up. There have been power clashes between charter one chief stew Natalya Scudder and primary chief stew Tumi Mhlongo. The original bosun, Ruan Irving, was sent packing after his documentation turned out unofficial and suspect.

Lara Knows What She's Doing On Deck Lara is a yachtie with four years of professional experience in the industry. Below Deck Mediterranean viewers have already watched the motivated deckhand take the lead in carefully unraveling line that got caught in the propeller because of other deckhand, Haleigh Gorman's tie-off job. headtopics.com

Lara Has A Dynamic Background Below Deck Mediterranean fans learned that South African native Lara's first language was Afrikaans and that she is still learning English and struggles with some words. Lara came out as a lesbian while in COVID-19 quarantine. She had described herself as bisexual before then but realized dating men made her unhappy.

Lara lives a full life outside her work in yachting. The risk-taking Pisces loves to travel and took a "solo trip" to Bali in July 2023. She documented her time there and did everything from scuba diving and off-road motorbike riding to fine dining and dancing nights out. headtopics.com

Lara Has A Great Sense Of Humor On the show, Lara has proved that she is easily laughable and easy to get along with. She has had several scenes showcasing her positive nature and dedication to the deck team. That on-screen charm translates to her Instagram page, where she loves to post adventures out with friends along with her active lifestyle.

