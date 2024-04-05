Landslide Prompts Yellow-Tagging of Homes in Newport Beach

A landslide on Thursday prompted Newport Beach officials to yellow-tag three homes, but there did not appear to be any damage to the residences. The landslide occurred in the same neighborhood as one in March of last year that led to the demolishing of a home, city spokesman John Pope said. "Fortunately, today's slide, that doesn't appear to be the case," Pope said."Most of the backyard (of one home) appears to have slid down the bluff toward the back bay." About 4 a.m.

Thursday, inspectors were called to 1466 Galaxy Drive, between Irvine Avenue and the Ecological Preserve of Upper Newport Bay, Pope said. That home and its neighbors on both sides were yellow-tagged as a precaution, Pope said.Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.One of the homes appeared to have lost its entire backyard and the other two residences lost a portion of their

Landslide Newport Beach Yellow-Tag Homes Damage

