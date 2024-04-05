Landslide in Newport Beach Prompts Yellow-Tagging of Homes

A landslide early Thursday morning prompted officials in Newport Beach to yellow-tag three homes in the Galaxy Drive neighborhood, reminiscent of a similar incident last year that resulted in the demolition of a nearby house. Steven Peisner has lived on Galaxy Drive for about six years, renting the home where he and his family reside. As he surveyed his patio damaged by an early morning slide, he remarked that nothing like this had occurred in the half-dozen years he had lived there.
Last Friday, he noticed the water level in his pool dropping, which he then realized was likely when the slide began. The slide shattered his patio, backyard steps, and the backyards of two neighbors whose homes were also yellow-tagged. According to Peisner, the backyard 'sank down about 10 feet, kind of like an elevator.' Newport Beach spokesman John Pope acknowledged that sliding land had long been a concern for many residents in the area. He stated, 'Fortunately, with this slide, the homes remained intact.
Landslide Newport Beach Yellow-Tag Homes Galaxy Drive Demolition Residents Shock Concern
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »
Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »
Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »
Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »