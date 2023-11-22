Landslide in Alaska Kills Three, Leaves Three Missing

A landslide in southeast Alaska killed three people and left three others missing as it destroyed three homes in a remote fishing community. Rescue crews found the body of a girl and two adults, while two children and one adult remained unaccounted for. The Coast Guard and other vessels searched along the oceanfront for debris from the landslide.





Three Dead, Three Missing in Wrangell LandslideThree people are confirmed dead and three people remain missing in a devastating Wrangell landslide that sent a 450-foot-wide debris field of earth, rock and trees barreling down a mountainside, swallowing three homes in its path and cutting off the only highway to more than 70 households.

Fatal Landslide in Wrangell, AlaskaA number of people may be missing after a landslide destroyed at least two houses and covered the Zimovia Highway about 11 miles outside of Wrangell Monday night.

