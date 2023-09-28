Landlord at center of Powerball lawsuit against Edwin Castro lands in jail: report

He hit the jackpot in controversy. The Los Angeles landlord at the center of the lawsuit challenging Edwin Castro’s historic $2.4 billion Powerball win has landed in jail on a gun charge. Urachi “R… Urachi “Reggie” Romero, 47, was accused by his former tenant, Jose Rivera, of stealing the winning ticket from him before passing it off to Castro in a bombshell February lawsuit.

He was subsequently arrested in July in a separate incident and charged with both being a felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance while armed,.

Romero pleaded not guilty to both charges, but was convicted and sentenced to 56 days in a Los Angeles County jail as well as two years probation, the outlet reported. Reggie Romero was arrested in July and sentenced to 56 days behind bars.Romero backed up Rivera’s claim that Castro was not the rightful winner

– but was distressed over being implicated in the suit. “I hope my name will be cleared because it is weird that I’m in the middle of all this money, but I still have nothing. How can I steal that ticket worth billions and not have a dollar?” he told The Post. headtopics.com

Romero admitted that Rivera showed him the winning ticket, but denied the former tenant’s allegations that he “stole”it and “refused” to return it to him before supposedly giving it to Castro.

Powerball winner Edwin Castro claimed the lump sum in February.“I could be grimey or sheisty, but in reality, Jose Rivera did show me that ticket before he knew it was the winning ticket,” Romero recalled, noting that Rivera even explained to him why he chose what turned out to be the numbers for the largest lottery jackpot in US history.

“But I don’t know how he lost that ticket.” the mason insisted, adding that it was more likely that a friend who was over the night before the drawing and took Rivera’s work pants the next morning was the culprit.

“I let him look through my things because I had nothing to hide,” Romero said of Rivera’s frantic search after he realized the ticket was gone, which was also captured on video.

Romero was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.An attorney for Rivera told The Post in May that Romero took the ticket from a table – but did not elaborate on how the two men knew each other or Castro.

“It could’ve just fallen out of his pocket, but I don’t know how it got to Castro,” Romero shrugged.