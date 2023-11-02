Lancaster County mother charged with 3-month-old's hot car death waives preliminary hearing

Emily Weaver, 32, of Columbia, will face charges of third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of children in court.West Hempfield Township police said witnesses responded to Weaver's home on Oct. 4 after learning she hadn't picked up her children from school.The witnesses found Weaver unconscious in a bedroom before discovering the deceased baby in a car seat in Weaver’s vehicle, police said.According to police, Weaver admitted to using methamphetamines.

