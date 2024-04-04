Lancaster City Couple Arrested for Drug Possession

Wendy Bouder, 43, and Michael Henry, 37, allegedly had over 200 grams of meth and marijuana, 69 oxycodone pills and more. A search warrant was executed at their home, leading to their arrest. They were charged with possession with intent to deliver various drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation into Bouder's sales of methamphetamines began in February 2024.

