Lana Condor Shares Glimpse into Food-Filled Venice Vacation with Fiancé Anthony De La Torre

"Yummies I had recently that made me 🤤🥹," Condor wrote in her caption.

Condor was snapped in the first photo smiling as she tucked into a plate of pasta while dining al fresco at night. De La Torre’s arm was seen in the shot as the pair held hands at the table.Condor and De La Torre, 29, embraced in a hallway in another photo as they smiled and looked into each other’s eyes.

She shared more snaps of tasty-looking pasta and pizza dishes from their romantic vacation, as well as a photo that showed the landscape of Venice from the viewpoint of a boat in the water under a sunset sky. headtopics.com

In June, the actress told PEOPLE that she and De La Torre are"hoping to get married this year" after revealing that she to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"I'm really excited for the home to be finished and for us to actually make a home and have routine in that home," Condor said. "Because we're so nomadic and we don't have great roots when it comes to a home base, so I'm really, really excited about that.". We're like, 'Let's do this,'"Condor added to PEOPLE. headtopics.com

