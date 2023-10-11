Lamb Weston to add $500 million to its share buyback program as it reiterates fiscal 2024 guidance

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. LW, +3.96% said Wednesday its board has agreed to add $500 million to its share buyback authorization. The frozen potato company made the announcement in a statement released ahead of an investor day, in which it set long-term guidance and backed guidance for fiscal 2024.

The company is still expecting fiscal 2024 sales to range from $6.8 billion to $7.0 billion and for adjusted EPS of $5.50 to $5.95. Lamb Weston is also aiming to return cash to shareholders with a target dividend payout ratio of 25% to 35% of net income.

