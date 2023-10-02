Lakers' LeBron James dedicates season to son Bronny

Lakers star LeBron James talks with his son Bronny in March on the sidelines of the McDonald’s All-American game.Bronny James, 18, lost consciousness after the cardiac event in July. He wasn’t at USC’s first practice of the last season last week.“If he were walked through the door right now,” LeBron James said, “you wouldn’t even know what he had.

“Bronny is doing extremely well,” James said during media day to open training camp. “He has begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates and USC.”

James said there was “definitely a whirlwind and a lot of emotions for my family this summer.” His second son, Bryce, is a sophomore at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame after transferring from Sierra Canyon.Lakers name two starters, and LeBron James ‘is preparing for 21 like he’s a rookie’

James said that he felt inspired this summer to return to play after conversations with his family, following Bryce on the AAU circuit and seeing Bronny off to USC.“I feel like I have a lot more in the tank to give,” James said.

“I’ve very optimistic to see how we can pick up with where we left off,” James said, adding, “there shouldn’t be much teaching.”

Davis, who missed 26 games last season because of injuries, said that he’s ready to go and the team is in good position to begin training camp.

Davis added that he wants to again be a scorer at all three levels.

“I feel good physically,” said Davis, who added his goal is to play 82 games. “I feel good with my game.”

James organized a mini-camp for the team last week in San Diego, where every player reportedly was a participant.

With the team bringing back the nucleus of the club that performed well after the February trade deadline, Davis believes the Lakers have a “head start” for training camp.

“Anytime you have continuity, it’s a lot easier to start the season,” he said.Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.For Subscribers

