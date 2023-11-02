Lakers hold off Clippers in OT to snap 11-game losing streak in rivalry

But in the second quarter, they started to piece together answers. And in the third, they found a big solution: a super-sized frontcourt, which slowed their opponents’ momentum and helped the Lakers (3-2) find their way to a 130-125 overtime victory over the Clippers (3-2) on Wednesday night that ended their 11-game losing streak in the rivalry.

With James Harden watching in street clothes on the Clippers’ bench, Leonard finished with 38 points. Paul George scored 20 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter, including eight points in the final minute before fouling out 30 seconds into overtime.

So late in the third, with the Lakers trailing 80-72 with 4:22 in the quarter, Coach Darvin Ham turned to a 6-foot-10-plus frontcourt trio of Anthony Davis, Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes.The Lakers went on a 15-5 run with the aforementioned trio on the floor, using their length and size to bother Clippers, who shot 2 for 9 from the field in that span, allowing the Lakers to take an 87-85 lead going into the fourth.

Russell knocked down a pair of free throws with 19 seconds left, but Cam Reddish (eight points, four assists, three rebounds) fouled George on a potential game-tying 3-point attempt, with George knocking down all three free throws to tie the score at 117 with 17 seconds left in regulation to eventually force overtime.

