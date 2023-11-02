Lakers hold off Clippers 130-125 in OT to snap an 11-game losing streak in the Los Angeles rivalry

Leonard answered with a three-point play and his fifth 3-pointer, but Reaves hit two free throws with 48 seconds left and Russell Westbrook missed a tying 3-point attempt before Christian Wood threw down a vicious putback dunk for the Lakers with nine seconds to play.Westbrook scored 24 points against his former team.P.J. Tucker played 21 scoreless minutes in his debut with the Clippers, who officially acquired him and Harden earlier in the day in a multi-player trade with Philadelphia.

United States Headlines Read more: CBSLA »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SDUT: Lakers superan 130-125 a Clippers en tiempo extra y cortan mala racha ante su rival angelinoLOS ÁNGELES (AP) — LeBron James totalizó 35 puntos y 11 rebotes, Austin Reaves anotó siete de sus 15 unidades en la prórroga y los Lakers de Los Ángeles cortaron una racha de 11 tropiezos consecutivos ante los Clippers de la misma ciudad, al imponerse el miércoles por 130-125.

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕

AP: Lakers hold off Clippers 130-125 in OT to snap an 11-game losing streak in the Los Angeles rivalryThe Los Angeles Lakers snapped an 11-game losing streak against the Los Angeles Clippers with a 130-125 victory. LeBron James had 35 points and 11 rebounds, and Austin Reaves scored seven of his 15 points in overtime.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

NBCLA: Lakers hold off Clippers 130-125 in OT to snap an 11-game losing streak in the Los Angeles rivalryThe Los Angeles Lakers snapped an 11-game losing streak against the Los Angeles Clippers with a 130-125 victory. LeBron James had 35 points and 11 rebounds, and…

Source: NBCLA | Read more ⮕

LATIMES: LeBron James, Lakers hold off Clippers in overtime to snap 11-game skid in rivalryLeBron James scored 35 points and the Lakers mounted a big second-half comeback to hold off the Clippers in overtime, 130-125 on Wednesday.

Source: latimes | Read more ⮕

STARTELEGRAM: Lakers News: West Rival Clippers Make Blockbuster Trade To Acquire James HardenIt happened!

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕

LATIMES: Clippers traded for James Harden believing he wants 'one thing': a Clippers titleThe Clippers maintained interest in James Harden all summer because they were convinced the star guard has a championship goal.

Source: latimes | Read more ⮕