Lakers hold off Clippers 130-125 in OT to snap an 11-game losing streak in the Los Angeles rivalry

D'Angelo Russell scored 27 points and Anthony Davis had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the short-handed Lakers, who beat their local rivals for the first time since July 2020 in the Florida bubble. The 17-time NBA champion Lakers hadn’t beaten the Clippers on the Lakers' home court at their shared arena since Christmas 2016, losing 11 in a row.on the Clippers' bench, Kawhi Leonard scored 38 points in the Clippers’ second loss of the young season.

George, who had six 3-pointers, hit three free throws with 17 seconds left to tie it. Russell had an open shot at the buzzer, but missed. The Lakers took a five-point lead in overtime when Reaves stole the ball from Leonard, drove the court and flung an alley-oop to James for a one-handed slam with 2:12 left.Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

“It’s going to take a lot of sacrifice, whether it’s shots, whether it’s minutes,” coach Tyronn Lue said."They’re willing to do that.” The Lakers' bench was already thin with the injury absences of Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino even before starting forward Taurean Prince developed knee soreness in warmups. Hachimura entered the NBA's concussion protocol after missing Monday's game with an eye injury.

Leonard scored a career-high 18 points in the first quarter, hitting seven of his eight shots with four 3-pointers. The Lakers chipped away for the next two quarters and finally reclaimed the lead late in the third.21-year-old spent $300 to start his sticker side hustle — Now it brings in up to $38,000 a day: I was ‘unprepared' to go viral

