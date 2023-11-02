Lakers hold off Clippers 130-125 in OT to snap an 11-game losing streak in the Los Angeles rivalry

D’Angelo Russell scored 27 points and Anthony Davis had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the short-handed Lakers, who beat their local rivals for the first time since July 2020 in the Florida bubble. The 17-time NBA champion Lakers hadn’t beaten the Clippers on the Lakers’ home court at their shared arena since Christmas 2016, losing 11 in a row.on the Clippers’ bench, Kawhi Leonard scored 38 points in the Clippers’ second loss of the young season.

Although the Lakers used just eight players due to five significant injury absences, they rallied from an early 19-point deficit before blowing an eight-point lead in the final 90 seconds of regulation.George, who had six 3-pointers, hit three free throws with 17 seconds left to tie it. Russell had an open shot at the buzzer, but missed.

The Lakers took a five-point lead in overtime when Reaves stole the ball from Leonard, drove the court and flung an alley-oop to James for a one-handed slam with 2:12 left. Leonard answered with a three-point play and his fifth 3-pointer, but Reaves hit two free throws with 48 seconds left and Russell Westbrook missed a tying 3-point attempt before Christian Wood threw down a vicious putback dunk for the Lakers with nine seconds to play.P.J. Tucker played 21 scoreless minutes in his debut with the Clippers, who officially acquired him and Harden earlier in the day in a multi-player trade with Philadelphia.

“It’s going to take a lot of sacrifice, whether it’s shots, whether it’s minutes,” coach Tyronn Lue said. “They’re willing to do that.”

United States Headlines Read more: AP »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

COVERS: Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers Line MovementLos Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Covers | Read more ⮕

COVERS: Los Angeles vs Los Angeles Stats & Past Results - NBA Game on November 01, 2023Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Covers | Read more ⮕

COVERS: NBA Clippers vs Lakers Box Score - Nov 01, 2023Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game box score for Nov 01, 2023.

Source: Covers | Read more ⮕

NJDOTCOM: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers FREE LIVE STREAM (11/1/23): Watch NBA on ESPN onlineThe Los Angeles Clippers face the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA regular season game on Wednesday, Nov.1, 2023, (11/1/23) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕

WOKVNEWS: Report: 76ers reach deal to trade James Harden to Los Angeles ClippersDaryl Morey's long national nightmare is over.

Source: WOKVNews | Read more ⮕

KIRO7SEATTLE: Report: 76ers reach deal to trade James Harden to Los Angeles ClippersDaryl Morey's long national nightmare is over.

Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more ⮕