Lakers Coach Confident Ahead of Game Against Cleveland

We’ll be ready to play, I promise you.” That was the prediction Lakers coach Darvin Ham made to the media following Friday morning’s practice in El Segundo. His team is in playoff mode entering Saturday afternoon’s home game against Cleveland (46-31), the team with the third-best record in the East. “The key thing today was to make the focus about us,” Ham said. “Trying to sustain the stuff we’re doing good and clean up the things we’re not doing well. Of course you look at the trends.
You take all of the information you're provided and come up with different combinations and lineups that are high up in the plus-minus categories.” On the positive side, the Lakers appear to be playing as well as they have at any stage this season. However, despite winning eight of their last 10 games, they have not gained any ground in the Western Conference playoff race and remain in ninth place with five games lef
